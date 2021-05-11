Over 9.3 million vaccinations administered in Pa., officials say

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,385 positive cases of COVID-19 and 57 new deaths since Monday’s report when 2,399 and 18 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,177,072 cases and 26,607 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,798 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 406 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 stood at 6.6%.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

There are 157,352 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,476,217 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,244 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,971 cases among employees, for a total of 86,215 at 1,590 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,186 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,064 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 52.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, 45.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,300,680 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, May 11.

3,939,478 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 67,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,748,289 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,687,767 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 9,556,320 doses will have been allocated through May 15: 320,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 9,300,680 doses total through May 11: First/single doses: 5,687,767 administered Second doses: 3,612,913 administered



