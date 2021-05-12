Over 9.3 million vaccinations administered in Pa., 2,179 new COVID cases

That brings the statewide total to 1,179,251 cases and 26,659 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,179 positive cases of COVID-19 and 52 new deaths since Tuesday’s report when 2,385 new cases and 57 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,179,251 cases and 26,659 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,751 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 406 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Pennsylvania to increase indoor and outdoor event capacity May 17

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 stood at 6.6%.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

There are 157,792 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,483,950 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,294 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,003 cases among employees, for a total of 86,297 at 1,590 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,198 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,120 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 12, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 53.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 12, 46.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 12, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,381,098 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, May 12.

3,998,209 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 66,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,715,619 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,713,828 people have received at least their first dose.

