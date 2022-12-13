HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN)- Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that veterans affairs offices and organizations across the state will receive millions in funding.

According to a press release, 14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices will receive $200,000 in grants, and 34 charitable or veteran service organizations will receive $1.15 million in grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF).

The Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is also providing funding to charitable organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans. Among these is the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County. According to the press release, $50,000 could be granted in order to provide nutritional food to veterans and their family members.

In addition, $31,954 could be provided to give interactive equine therapy services to veterans at Trails End Conservancy in Hermitage.

“The Veterans’ Trust Fund helps to fill gaps in services to veterans that would otherwise go unfilled,” said Governor Wolf.

To learn more about the VTF, visit www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook.