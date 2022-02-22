(WKBN) — Many are without power in the Valley Tuesday night.

According to Ohio Edison’s website, 1,833 customers are without power in Youngstown, while 6,227 are without power in Austintown as of 10:30 p.m.

Over in Columbiana County, 61 are without power in Center Township, 81 in Elk Run Township, and 18 in Lisbon.

The outage appears to be a wind-related issue as a tree fell and took down a power line in the area, according to Ohio Edison spokesperson Lauren Siburkis.

Siburkis said crews are on-site making repairs and they expect to have the majority of impacted customers back up and running by 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At one point, over 6,000 customers were without power in Austintown and nearly 2,000 in Youngstown. For Columbiana County, nearly 800 were without it in Center Township, over 800 in Elk Run Township, and over 500 in Salem and Lisbon combined.