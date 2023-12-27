(WKBN) – Over 7,000 people through multiple communities in Mercer County were without power Wednesday morning.

At the height of the outage, there were 7,281 people without power, according to Penn Power’s website. As of 11:30 a.m., outages were down to around 1,000 total.

The majority of the outages were in Sandy Lake Township, Stoneboro and Perry Township.

Power is expected to be restored at 1 p.m., according to Penn Power’s website.

A spokesperson with Penn Power said the outage was caused by an equipment issue that was a broken insulator. Crews were able to switch the majority of impacted customers over to a backup power line while repairs to their primary line were being made.