Over 70 cars join in on parking lot bingo to raise funds for Girard robotics team

Local News

Over 70 cars of people were able to play 20 games of bingo

by: Chandler Blackmond

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – If you were driving in Girard on Monday, you might have noticed an unusual number of cars at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream.

Girard’s robotics team hosted a parking lot bingo fundraiser. Families and friends stayed in their cars to enjoy a fun and friendly game of bingo.

The team usually runs the bingo at the IFH Festival in Girard but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“Our team is down about $20,000 in fundraising this year so our wonderful booster club came up with the idea of doing it outside in a parking lot, and Bruster’s Ice Cream here was gracious enough to allow us to use their parking lot,” said coach Judy Barber O’Brien.

“I’m very excited to be here. I’ve missed my bingo and I’m glad they’re having this. I’m just so excited and can’t wait to start,” said coach Dana Riley.

O’Brien said they counted over 70 cars that came out to play.

The crowd was able to enjoy 20 games of bingo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com