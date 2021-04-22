Over 7.5 million vaccinations administered in PA to date

1,903,879 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,192 positive cases of COVID-19 and 52 more deaths Thursday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,122,662 cases and a total of 25,879 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,842 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 579 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 to 15 stood at 9.6%.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 147,671 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,322,029 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,322 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,671 cases among employees for a total of 84,993 at 1,587 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,058 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,386 of the total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 22, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 44.7% of its eligible population and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 22, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 7,571,893 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, April 22.

2,969,315 people are fully vaccinated with a seven-day moving average of more than 100,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,903,879 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,873,194 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,752,500 doses will have been allocated through April 24: 304,120 first/single doses will have been allocated this week 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week

