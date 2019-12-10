Transformer fire leaves over 6,400 without power in Warren, Howland area

St. Joe's Hospital in Warren is also without power

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – There are over 6,400 customers without power in Trumbull County as of about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Most are in Warren, which has about 4,300 without power, and Howland Township, which has about 1,900.

St. Joe’s Hospital in Warren is also without power but is operating on an emergency generator. They are not accepting trauma patients until the power comes back on.

Crews said a transformer fire caused the outage.

Power is expected to come back on between 9 and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

You can check for updated outage information on Ohio Edison’s website.

