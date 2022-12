SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending in Columbiana County following a drug bust in Salem.

Investigators served a search warrant at a house in the 700 block of W. Wilson Street.

Inside, they found 43 grams of meth, 6 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of fentanyl and several hundred dollars in cash.

The combined effort was between the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, Columbiana County Drug Task Force and Salem Police Department.