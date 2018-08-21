Over 500 people attend 24th annual Pink Ribbon Tea in Youngstown Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The Junior League of Youngstown celebrated recovery at its 24th annual Pink Ribbon Tea Monday afternoon.

More than 500 people met at Stambaugh Auditorium for the event, which, according to organizers, is the biggest crowd to date.

Survivors of breast cancer attended for free as a way of showing hope to others.

"You know, I think it's important to realize that people do recover from cancer, and we do a survivors' ceremony and I think it kinda encourages people if they are newly diagnosed that there are people that have long-term recovery from breast cancer," said organizer Pam Nock.

The Pink Ribbon Tea was started back in 1994 to unite women with breast cancer.