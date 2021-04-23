Over 45% of Pennsylvania’s population has gotten first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Pennsylvania ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,188 positive cases of COVID-19 and 59 more deaths Friday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,126,850 cases and a total of 25,938 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,808 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 571 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 to 15 stood at 9.6%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 148,295 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,332,764 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,383 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,692 cases among employees for a total of 85,075 at 1,587 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,067 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,451 of the total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 23, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 45.3% of its eligible population and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 23, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 7,788,830 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 23.

3,076,391 people are fully vaccinated with a seven-day moving average of more than 101,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,907,180 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,983,571 people have received at least their first dose.