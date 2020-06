Most were in Berlin Township, Craig Beach, Goshen Township, Milton Township and Sebring

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Over 4,000 customers were without power in Mahoning County at one point Monday evening.

As of 6 p.m., most customers had their power back on.

Most outages were in Berlin Township, Craig Beach, Goshen Township, Milton Township and Sebring.

Around 5:30 p.m., 4,297 were without electricity.

You can see updated outage information on First Energy’s website.