Over $3.5 million to be awarded to Northeast Ohio fire departments

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Tuesday, Congressman Tim Ryan announced over $2.4 million will be awarded to multiple fire departments across Northeast Ohio.
The $2,404,749.20 federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant will be split between Champion, Bazetta, Alliance, Akron, Brookfield, Fowler, Ravenna, Niles, Coventry, Lowellville, Alliance Lexington Township and McDonald.
“The dollars from these grants will help provide the needed resources to ensure our firefighters are well-trained and well-equipped, so they can meet the needs of their departments and our community,” Ryan said.
“The Firefighter Assistance Grant is a great resource for small communities to equip their firefighters with current equipment,” said Bazetta Fire Chief Dennis Lewis.
Champion also sponsored a grant on behalf of the Trumbull County Fire Chiefs’ Association.
The grant is for $1,368,727.27 and will be used for a new communication system for the following Trumbull County fire departments:
- Bazetta Township Fire Department
- Bloomfield Township Fire Department
- Braceville Township Fire Department
- Bristolville Township Fire Department
- Brookfield Township Fire Department
- Burghill-Vernon Fire Department
- Champion Township Fire Department
- Cortland City Fire Department
- Farmington Township Fire Department
- Fowler Township Fire Department
- Gustavus Township Fire Department
- Johnston Township Fire Department
- Howland Township Fire Department
- Kinsman Township Fire Department
- Liberty Township Fire Department
- Lordstown Village Fire Department
- McDonald Village Fire Department
- Mecca Township Fire Department
- Niles City Fire Department
- Southington Township Fire Department
- Vienna Township Fire Department
- Warren Township Fire Department
- Warren City Fire Department
- Weathersfield Township Fire Department