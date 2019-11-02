Over 200 scale miles of track displayed at Youngstown Model Railroad Association’s open house

Model trains of all shapes and sizes were set out for the event in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Model Railroad Association held its first fall open house of the year in Austintown.

With two complete displays, visitors were able to check out over 200 scale miles of track.

“Our city here, at the center of it is Youngstown in the 1950s. So we did the research on that and we had it scratch built, like central tower and things because there was nothing that looked like it in a model. So we did research on that and all kinds of great stuff like that,” said Bruce Silvernail, the association’s treasurer.

Among the new additions this year are an alien invasion and a gate that moves to allow trains to get to a steel mill.

The gate was built from scratch by former mill workers.