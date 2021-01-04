Over 200 people gather for candlelight vigil honoring mother, son killed in Warren house fire

A Warren mother and her five-year-old son died in their home on Woodland Street Friday after it caught on fire

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren mother and her five-year-old son died in their home on Woodland Street Friday after it caught on fire.

Sunday night, more than 200 people gathered in Warren for a candlelight vigil to honor Cassie Gray and Otto.

Family and friends describe them both as full of life and love.

“There are no words to express this kind of tragedy,” said Darlene St. George, an aunt. “We loved Cassie and Otto more than words can express.”

Cassandra Gray was known as Cassie to her friends. They say she was the kind of mother they wish to be more like.

“Cassie was a very outgoing–just a positive, fun-loving person. A great mother. She absolutely adored her boys, and she was–she made mothering look very, very easy,” said Jenna Daugherty, the event’s organizer.

Cassie was also described as a shining star always casting light on everyone who knew her. Those that knew her and Otto say they are two stars whose lights went out too soon.

“Cassie was just full of life. My last memory of her, my granddaughter had just turned 16 and everyone in the family, because of the pandemic, did a video and sent it to her. Cassie was learning to play the ukulele, so her video was Cassie playing the ukulele and the whole family singing happy birthday,” Darlene said.

The fire started around 3 a.m. in the garage. Neighbors reportedly heard explosions.

Firefighters say, when they arrived, the entire house was on fire. The father and another child were able to escape.

“At this point in time, we are just so grateful to the community for the outpouring of love and support they have expressed to Cassie’s family and to our family,” Darlene said. “We can’t begin to express our gratitude. This has been devastating. Our hearts are broken.”