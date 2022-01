WAMPUM, Pa. (WKBN)- A Superload truck has started its 400-mile trek from New York to Western Pennsylvania.

This thing is 213 ft. long and almost 300 tons.



It’s trip started last night in West Milton, New York. It’s heading to Wampum, Pa. in Lawrence County.

This Superload will use two lanes of the road.



Drivers, that means there will be stoppages and delays at night.



Most of this transport should finish on January 21.