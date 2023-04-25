YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More trees are being planted in the city of Youngstown, this time at Wick Park and various areas on the North side.

Tuesday afternoon, Youngstown CityScape and the Parks and Rec Department joined forces with members of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation’s TreeCorp Program.

Volunteers could be seen planting 23 trees at Wick Park. Twenty others were planted around the North Side.

“Youngstown’s tree canopy has been neglected for many, many years. We’re working together, bringing everyone together that cares about this stuff to get it done,” said Jack Daugherty with YNDC.

The effort is part of an extensive planting project of 250 trees throughout the city.