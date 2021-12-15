Over 2 million pounds of pepperoni, ham products recalled

(WKBN) – A recall of ham and pepperoni products has been expanded.

According to the USDA, over 2 million pounds of ham and pepperoni have been recalled.

Alexander & Hornung is recalling fully-cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The original announcement came on December 5, when it was announced that over 200,000 pounds were recalled.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The report states that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

