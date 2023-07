TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Over 16,000 people are without power in Trumbull County Monday night.

As of 10 p.m., the following places have the highest number of outages:

Bazetta – 2,987

Cortland – 3,637

Howland – 4,769

Mecca – 1,078

Warren – 3,236

According to FirstEnergy, power is expected to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

First News is working to determine the cause of the outages.