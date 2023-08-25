(WKBN) – Over 40,000 FirstEnergy customers are currently without power as storms roll through the Valley.

As of 1:50 a.m. Friday, 20,660 are without power in Mahoning County, with the most outages in Berlin Township, Boardman Township, Canfield, Canfield Township, Milton Township and Springfield Township.

In Trumbull County, 12,643 are without power, with the most outages in Bristol Township, Mecca Township and Newton Township.

In Columbiana County, 12,256 are without power, with the most outages in East Palestine, Hanover Township, Knox Township, Perry Township, Salem and Salem Township.

An estimated time for power to return is currently being calculated by FirstEnergy.