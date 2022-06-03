NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Families and teachers will have a chance to pick up some free books and materials as part of a summer reading expo.

The “Reading Opens the World Summer Reading Expo” will take place on Saturday at Newton Falls Middle School.

The Ohio Federation of Teachers, area teacher unions and First Book are hosting the event.

The purpose of the expo is to give teachers some extra help for their students and for students to enjoy reading.

On Friday, teachers and volunteers took time sorting out the 15,000 books that will be given away.

“We have the ability to do these more often, as often as we need to, to help our parents. We thought that this, and everyone just thought this was the perfect time with everything that everybody’s gone through and not going out and getting the kids back into reading, back into school, and back into what we need to have our students do,” said Peggy Giuliano, president of the Newton Falls Classroom Teachers Association.

Parents can select up to 10 books per child in the family at no cost.

Educators who previously enrolled in First Book can get up to 40 books for their classes and programs.

The expo runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is open to the public.