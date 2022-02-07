Over 140,000 ATVs recalled

(WKBN) – The U.S. Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday the recall of several Maxtrade ATV products that did not meet federal ATV safety standards.

The safety commission said ATVs failed to meet the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children ages six, 10, 12 years and older, and teenagers.

ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

The vehicles involved in the recall are stated in the online release.

According to the release, owners of these ATV models should immediately stop using them and contact Maxtrade for a free repair.

Maxtrade dealers include Amazon, Walmart, and other major retailers.

The release says that Maxtrade is contacting all known purchasers directly.