Over 11.5 million vaccinations to date in Pennsylvania

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 221 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths since Wednesday’s report.

That brings the statewide total to 1,211,041 cases and a total of 27,627 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 394 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 87 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – 17 stood at 1.4%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 163,348 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,736,387 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 72,017 resident cases of COVID-19 and 15,537 cases among employees, for a total of 87,554 cases at 1,598 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,353 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,990 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1.

On Friday, April 23 , the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24, 59.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.7% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: