Over 1,000 Campbell residents risk water shut-off, company says

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell residents are running low on time to switch out their water meters.

Aqua Ohio, which purchased the Campbell water system in January of 2020, warned that those who don’t change their meters before the deadline risk their services being shut off.

“At that time, the water meters… over 80% of them were more than 20 years old,” said Jeff La Rue with Aqua Ohio.

He said it’s time for those to be replaced and is asking all residents to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

“There are a little more than 1,000 residents that still haven’t set up the appointment so next week we’ll be going door to door again, trying to schedule appointments,” La Rue said.

He said once they start the next round of notices, people will be given 14 days to set up the appointment. After that, they risk having their services disconnected.

The process of switching out the water meter normally takes 30 minutes to an hour. To expedite the process, Aqua Ohio recommends making sure that the area around the meter is clear and easy for the worker to access.

La Rue said when Aqua Ohio purchased the Campbell water system, they made a commitment to updating infrastructure.

“Part of that is all new meters throughout the city… now these new meters allow us to be more efficient than the old meters instead of somebody walking door to door, a van can drive by, read the meters,” La Rue said.

The efficiency keeps rates down and also improves the accuracy of the readings.

“We don’t want to turn people’s water off, but we have been notifying people since August and asking them to set up this appointment,” La Rue said.

Campbell residents can call Vanguard, Aqua Ohio’s contractor, to set up an appointment at 216-290-6075.