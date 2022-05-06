NEWELL, WV. (WKBN) – A bridge that has been in the area for 116 years was sold Wednesday.

In a press release, Six Enterprises announced that it has officially purchased the Newell Bridge and Railway from the parent company of Fiesta Tableware Company, which was formerly known as Homer Laughlin China Company.

The press release said that the bridge was built in 1905 by a group of pottery leaders known as the North American Manufacturing Company. The bridge connects the town of Newell, West Virginia to the pottery town of East Liverpool.

The press release said Edwin Kirtland Morse, of Pittsburgh, designed the modern-wire suspension bridge with a wooden deck that is 1,590 feet long that is 160 feet above water. The first crossing of the bridge was in July 4, 1905.

The report said that the bridge carried trolley cars until 1954 when the wooden deck was replaced by steel grating that is used today.

Fiesta Tableware Co. feels comfortable about the sale because the Six family has been working on the bridge for many years. The Six family has done maintenance on the bridge since 1967, and they still work on it today.

“The Six family has been a partner to us in the maintenance and safety of the bridge for many years. We know the iconic Newell Bridge is being passed off to an organization that has as much passion and pride for it as we have had all these years,” said Fiesta Tableware Co. President Elizabeth Mcllvain.

Owner of Six Enterprises Frank Six said he believes that new improvements to the bridge will help boost revenue in Newell.

“It’s a self-driving economy that directly puts more money into itself. I think it is important for people to keep in mind that each crossing on the bridge means more improvement to the town,” said Mr. Six.

Six Enterprise has the goal of adding credit card payment and Apple Pay, as well as a membership program to make the experience “more convenient.”