SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- The Kelly Road Bridge closed in 2005 after PennDOT deemed it no longer safe.

But, why did it take so long to once again have cars passing through?

The first issue was the first bridge was in such bad condition, it would have cost millions to repair. Secondly, the bridge itself was 125 years old, the architecture is something that you no longer see in the country. They wanted to preserve the old bridge as part of history.

So, fast forward a few years. Plans were drawn to build a new bridge, preserve the old one, all while also taking care of the surrounding environment. The project was federally funded.

Contractors were selected to meet the specific needs requested from the county and PennDOT. The county bridge inspector says now that the bridge is rebuilt that residents will have a much easier time traveling.

For awhile, it was only a one-way crossing that was left when the original bridge was deemed unstable.

The entire project cost roughly $4 million to complete. Now that the road is open, there is still only a few more things to check off the list.

“It was important to get this bridge as a two-lane structure in order to provide the full access again. plus, even the bridge that was currently open wasn’t in great shape. There were some efforts made over the years to come to an agreement about how to handle that asset and ultimately it was decided that portions of that truss would be be kept,” said Mercer County Bridge Inspector Brad Elder.

That portion was salvaged the 17-foot ends. The pieces will find a new home, reattached at the park near the bridge.

There are still plans to finish up the landscaping near the bridge, as well as update the park nearby. The preservation of the old bridge will be on display there. The plan is to display the end pieces of the old truss at the park.