Over 100 vendors set for Lake Milton art show

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – An art show is happening at Lake Milton.

Saturday, 105 vendors will show off their artwork at Craig Beach. Artists will showcase paintings, woodwork, aluminum and other mediums.

The event is a fundraiser for the Lake Milton Women’s League and their projects in the area.

“I personally wanted an art show there for a long time, before it even started, because I’ve been a crafter for like 25 years, so I’ve always done something with my hands. Now I make aluminum jewelry. It’s just a great venue for people,” said art show creator Sue Lemon.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.