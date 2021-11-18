Over 1 million Christmas lights shining bright in Columbiana display

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Columbiana is officially kicking off the Christmas season. Thursday was the first night of the Joy of Christmas Holiday Light Show.

There is certainly a lot to see at the drive-thru holiday display with over 85 different displays and over one million lights. This year they’re trying out a different kind of light.

The holiday displays contain pixel lights for the first time. These individually color-changeable lights are wired together but each light has the ability to change on its own.

Terry Shaffer, chairman of the Joy of Christmas, said he’s excited about the new addition.

He also is eager to have the gingerbread house back open after being closed last year due to COVID-19.

“The gingerbread house is open.. and there’s 50 local kids [who] have made gingerbread houses being displayed in there,” Shaffer said.

Guests can also stop into Santa’s Ice Castle to enjoy food and drinks and take pictures with Santa.

Each weekend, there is a different non-profit organization guests can purchase food from. Every year, Meals on Wheels of Columbiana works the concession stand the first weekend of the light show.

“It’s really a bright spot of the year,” said Pat Macaleese, the treasurer for Meals on Wheels of Columbiana. “The kids really like coming in and seeing Santa Claus and having our popcorn and hot chocolate and we have cookies and it’s just really fun to watch the kids.”

Friday night there will be a Christmas tree lighting and parade starting at 6 p.m.

The light show is open on select nights through December 26.