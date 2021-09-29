Outstanding superintendent award goes to local district leader

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Running a school district is a big task, and a local superintendent has gotten the attention of his peers for his hard work.

Campbell Superintendent Matthew Bowen was awarded Outstanding Superintendent by the Northeast Region Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA).

Bowen was chosen among superintendents in 19 counties.

Bowen said the investment of board members, administrators and staff is seeing big returns in terms of increased participation and academic growth in the district.

“This award does not belong to any one individual. Rather, it is being accepted on behalf of the entire board, administration, staff, students and community. Together we make a difference,” Bowen said.

Bowen has been the superintendent in the Campbell schools since 2013. He also served multiple committees at the Ohio Department of Education, Buckeye Association of School Administrators, and other organizations including the Youngstown State University Beeghly College of Education’s Professional Education Council.