BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a fire at an apartment complex in Boardman Wednesday morning.

It broke out at a complex on Santa Fe Trail around 5 a.m.

Tenants said they woke up smelling smoke.

Firefighters said it looks like it was an electrical fire. They said an outlet on the first floor is likely the cause.

Everyone in the apartment building got out safely.