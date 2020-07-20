Outdoor visits at nursing homes begin Monday

Ohio National Guard is making progress toward the long-term goal of testing every nursing home facility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nursing homes in Ohio are permitted to allow outdoor visitation beginning Monday, July 20.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said nursing homes should asses the following to determine their readiness to allow outdoor visitations:

Consider the number of COVID cases in the community

The case status in the nursing home itself

Staffing levels

Access to adequate testing for residents and staff

Personal protection equipment supplies

Local hospital capacity

On June 8, assisted living and intermediate care facilities were permitted to facilitate outdoor visitations.

DeWine said the Ohio National Guard is making progress toward the long-term goal of testing every nursing home facility, which includes testing staff members as well.