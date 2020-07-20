LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News Daybreak

Outdoor visits at nursing homes begin Monday

Local News

Ohio National Guard is making progress toward the long-term goal of testing every nursing home facility

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Instagram Babic Goran/iStock/Getty Images Plus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nursing homes in Ohio are permitted to allow outdoor visitation beginning Monday, July 20.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said nursing homes should asses the following to determine their readiness to allow outdoor visitations:

  • Consider the number of COVID cases in the community
  • The case status in the nursing home itself
  • Staffing levels
  • Access to adequate testing for residents and staff
  • Personal protection equipment supplies
  • Local hospital capacity

On June 8, assisted living and intermediate care facilities were permitted to facilitate outdoor visitations.

DeWine said the Ohio National Guard is making progress toward the long-term goal of testing every nursing home facility, which includes testing staff members as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com