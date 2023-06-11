YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The 11th annual Riverfest event took place Sunday at the Spring Commons Park/B&O Station in Youngstown.

The family-friendly event was free for all attendees. People got to experience river kayaking, entertainment, youth activities and numerous educational displays.

Event vendors participating in Riverfest include community groups and organizations focused on the Mahoning River.

“How happy people are to get out on the river,” said Tom Smith, with Riverfest. “Although we enjoy it, we are really surprised how every year people talk about how they enjoy the free canoe and kayak rides on the river.”

Riverfest is sponsored by the Friends of the Mahoning River and the Ohio Environmental Council.