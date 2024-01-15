YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids took full advantage of the cold temperatures and snow on their day off of school Monday.

First News caught up with a group of kids who spent the day sledding at Mill Creek MetroParks.

Although there were patches of grass, enough snow covered the hill for a smooth ride down.

Trevor Wyatt, 13, made some new friends and says it makes it more fun when you can make sledding a competition.

“I brought my snowboard, and they wanted to try it, and I’ve been giving them some tips and we’ve been racing down the hills,” Wyatt said.

“I’ve been out here for four hours today, I think it is 9 degrees,” said Asher Duda, 10.

First News reporter Kristen McFarland: “Do you like to go fast?”

Grayson Trail, 12: “Yeah.”

McFarland: “Why do you like to go fast?”

Trail: “You get a lot of wind, and it’s really fun going down.”

Sledders say going down the hill is a lot more fun than walking back up.