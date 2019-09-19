Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebrates successful summer festival

Local News

The church thanked the dozens of volunteers, sponsors and community members who made it all possible

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mt. Carmel Youngstown volunteer dinner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over $68,000 was raised during this year’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival in downtown Youngstown.

On Wednesday night, the church celebrated the dozens of volunteers, sponsors and community members who made it all possible.

WYTV General Manager Dave Coy was recognized for our many years of sponsorship and support of the festival, alongside Cumulus Radio Vice President Bill Kelly.

Monsignor Michael Cariglio said he was pleasantly surprised with the amount raised this year and is already looking forward to the festival next summer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com