Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebrates successful summer festival

The church thanked the dozens of volunteers, sponsors and community members who made it all possible

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over $68,000 was raised during this year’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival in downtown Youngstown.

On Wednesday night, the church celebrated the dozens of volunteers, sponsors and community members who made it all possible.

WYTV General Manager Dave Coy was recognized for our many years of sponsorship and support of the festival, alongside Cumulus Radio Vice President Bill Kelly.

Monsignor Michael Cariglio said he was pleasantly surprised with the amount raised this year and is already looking forward to the festival next summer.