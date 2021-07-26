OSU doctors retrain white blood cells to attack cancerous cells in patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A breakthrough in cancer treatments gives hope to patients who may otherwise have no more options.

Doctors are using it now at the Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The treatment uses a patient’s own white blood cells that can be retrained in a laboratory to recognize the cancer cells, then attack and kill only those cells.

It worked for Steve Fulkert’s lymphoma.

“Each day I would anxiously measure my throat and it, you know, it would get smaller and the pain would diminish, and after six days they let me out, and I was able to go back to work, I think, on day eight,” Fulkert said.

A few months later, Steve learned there was no sign of cancer anywhere in his body.

The process, an infusion, takes only a few minutes, but has lasting results.

Nearly 60% of patients respond to the treatment within the first few days.