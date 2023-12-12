CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio State University coach was carjacked while recruiting Cleveland on Monday.

According to a press release from police, a vehicle was taken at gunpoint at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the city’s Fifth District. An incident report identifies the location as Ginn Academy, a private school on East 162nd Street.

According to the incident report, the stolen SUV was a rental.

According to Ohio State University Spokesperson Jerry Emig, the coach was recruiting at Ginn Academy when he was carjacked. According to the spokesperson, the coach is fine and back out on the road recruiting Tuesday.

Police said they were able to use the Cleveland Police helicopter to quickly track down the stolen vehicle, which officials say was driving erratically and at a high speed.

According to police, the stolen vehicle had four people inside when officers caught up with it. The suspects all then fled on foot, but police say, were quickly caught and taken into custody.

A firearm suspected of being used in the robbery was recovered as evidence at the scene.