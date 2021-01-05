OSU and Browns fans helping merchandisers recoup COVID losses

Sales of merchandise for both teams this season have helped retailers make up for losses during the pandemic

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Sports fans in Northeast Ohio haven’t been this excited since 2003 when the Browns last made the playoffs and Ohio State won a National Championship.

Sales of merchandise for both teams this season have helped retailers make up for losses during the pandemic.

Both Everything Buckeyes and Sports Obsession shut down when the Eastwood Mall closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the spring, but they found new ways to make money.

“We had to shut down like everybody else. The mall was totally closed for about two months, and so we did a big push for our online sales also fulfilling Amazon orders,” said Jeffrey Lyda, co-owner of Everything Buckeyes.

Lyda says his store had to find a new way to get products for their customers.

“Normally, we would go down to Columbus right after a game and be able to bring back merchandise for the next day, but under the current situation, that product isn’t available the next day any longer,” Lyda said.

According to the online retailer Fanatics, the Baker Mayfield jersey is one of their biggest sellers right now.

The staff at Sports Obsession has also seen an increase in sales of Browns’ gear during the season.

“A few years back, people were afraid to buy a Browns jersey. The players would be there for a year and then leave. Now, everyone’s a lot more confident with their players,” said General Manager Andy Agona.

Agona says the customer base at his store is equal parts Browns and Steelers fans, so the playoff game this weekend is a win no matter what happens.

“It’s a best-case scenario for us. All of our fans that come in, they are all happy. They are all excited for this game,” Agona said.