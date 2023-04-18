LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after the Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers were in a pursuit with her as she was going on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.

According to OSHP, troopers observed the car going the wrong way as it entered I-80.

According to the Highway Patrol, a trooper had to swerve to miss the vehicle, and a pursuit went from I-80 eastbound before the car turned around and went the right way on I-80 westbound. It then drove on Route 11 southbound.

Troopers used stop sticks in Canfield Township, just before US-224, to stop the vehicle.

OSHP said the pursuit ended at the end of the ramp at US-224 and Route 11. The driver was taken into custody, and the Mahoning County Dog Warden took her dog.

Troopers said that there were no signs of impairment.

The driver was charged with failure to comply and was booked into the Trumbull County Jail, according to the Highway Patrol. The name of the driver has not been released.

Brian Oehlback and Jonathan Renforth contributed to this report.