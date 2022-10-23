LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is on scene for a plane crash.

It’s happening on the 400 block of Salt Springs Road in Warren. Salt Springs Road is closed between the railroad tracks and Brook Hollow Drive in Lordstown.

According to OSP Sgt. Erik Golias, both passengers of the plane were taken to Saint Elizabeth’s with non-life threatening injuries.

The plane took off from the 500 block of Salt Springs Road when it hit the pasture, slid into the fence and caught fire.

According to family of the pilot, the pilot and passenger both jumped out of the plane.

The plane is a Stoop Starduster.

First News is on the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.