OSP looking for driver who crashed into embankment, left scene

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who crashed into an embankment and left the scene early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. when the driver went off the road near the intersection of Leffingwell and Raccoon roads in Canfield.

The car crashed through the guard rail, down the embankment and ended up on the side of Route 11.

When OSP arrived, there was no one in the car. They searched the area but couldn’t find the driver.

Leffingwell Road was temporarily down to one lane because part of the guard rail was in the roadway.