OSP investigating after 1 dead in Hubbard hit-and-run

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Troopers continue to investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash in Hubbard Township.

A trooper found Vernon Hawkins dead in the median of U.S. Route 62 at around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Investigators said they believe Hawkins had been laying in the median for nearly five hours before the trooper discovered his body.

According to a Youngstown police report, officers responded to the area near Glenwood and Lakewood avenues at around 1:18 a.m. after Hawkins’ vehicle caught fire due to a malfunction.

Troopers believe he was hit about an hour and a half later while walking east on U.S. 62. Investigators said the accident happened in an area that wasn’t well lit.

“Unfortunately the pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing as well at the time of the crash, which probably didn’t help anything either,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Vail.

Investigators said no one called 911 to report the accident but pieces of a vehicle believed to be involved were located near Hawkins’ body.

“While conducting our investigation, one of the troopers saw a vehicle that possibly could have matched it and we ended up stopping that vehicle on Chestnut Ridge and it was the vehicle that was involved in the crash,” Vail said.

Troopers identified David Krok of Brookfield as the driver who hit Hawkins and left the scene. Charges are pending further investigation of the accident.

Troopers urge anyone who may have saw something on Saturday morning to give them a call.