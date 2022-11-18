WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser suffered damages after an accident on I-76 Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., an OSP trooper was out assisting a motorist that slid into a median, when a tractor-trailer lost control and hit the cruiser while travelling eastbound on I-76 between the Bailey Road and State Route 45 exits.

The trooper was not in the vehicle when the accident happened and no injuries were reported in the accident.

While there may have been a closure during the time of the crash, I-76 is fully reopened.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.