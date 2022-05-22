CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown resident Dominic Bloom was recognized by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Sunday after his seatbelt saved him during a crash.

The crash happened on I-680 in Mahoning County on March 26.

OSHP trooper Daniel Deluca presented him with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate and license plate bracket.

“Dominic is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” said Canfield Post Commander Lt. Bradley Bucey.

Early data from 2021 shows that 565 people were killed in crashes in Ohio where a seatbelt was available but not being used.

The “Saved by the Belt” club is a joint effort between over 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies and ODOT that recognizes people who have benefited from using a seatbelt.