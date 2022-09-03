BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for hit and run driver who injured a motorcyclist Saturday morning.

The Canfield post of OSHP said in a press release the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 7 (Market Street) and McClurg Road in Boardman Township.

OSHP said they are also looking for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 11 a.m.

The motorcyclist was traveling north on Market Street. The hit-and-run driver is suspected of turning right from McClurg Road and causing the motorcycle to crash, according to the press release.

The driver’s SUV is small and white and now has damage to the left rear of the vehicle, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the suspect is a white male who is between the ages of 55 and 60 with white hair and medium build.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on the driver should call OSHP’s Canfield Post at 330-533-6866.