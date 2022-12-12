BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run accident that sent one person to the hospital.

According to OSHP, just before 7 p.m. Friday, a 57-year-old man began walking across South Avenue near Tiffany Square Blvd. As the man was crossing, a driver in a Toyota Highlander hit him and drove away.

Troopers were able to locate the vehicle at a home in Salem. They say they were also able to identify the driver.

The victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of now, the crash remains under investigation and the charges against the driver are pending.