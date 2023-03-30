BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canfield post is honoring a mom and her five-year-old son with the Saved by the Belt Award.

Rakieda Cheatham was driving on US-224 in Boardman Township on Friday when she was hit by another car.

You can see the impact in these pictures.

Troopers say she was wearing a seatbelt and her son was secured in a booster seat, and that saved them from suffering serious injuries.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club recognizes people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.