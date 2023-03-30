BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canfield post is honoring a mom and her five-year-old son with the Saved by the Belt Award.

Rakieda Cheatham was driving on US-224 in Boardman Township on Friday when she was hit by another car.

You can see the impact in these pictures.

Ohio State Patrol

Ohio State Patrol

Troopers say she was wearing a seatbelt and her son was secured in a booster seat, and that saved them from suffering serious injuries.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club recognizes people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.