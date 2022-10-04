JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 106 pounds of suspected marijuana Tuesday during a traffic stop.

Around 10 a.m., OSHP stopped a 2017 Toyota Tundra for a speed violation on the Turnpike in Jackson Township. While conducting the stop, the troopers smelled marijuana, according to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.

Santiago says troopers were able to conduct a probable cause search, which found 106 pounds of suspected marijuana.

The contraband was sent to the Patrol’s Crime Lab for analysis.

The suspect is facing potential charges of bulk possession of marijuana and drug trafficking.

The case is currently under investigation, and all charges are pending.