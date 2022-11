HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called to the 1700 block of Overland Avenue around 6 a.m.

OSHP said that the pedestrian has non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers did not provide any word on possible charges for the driver.

The scene is now clear.