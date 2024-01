AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol car crashed early Friday morning during a pursuit, closing a local ramp.

An OSHP sergeant told First News that a trooper was engaging in a pursuit after a thwarted theft attempt out of Boardman when the OSHP vehicle crashed.

The ramp from Route 11 North to I-80 West was closed for a time but has since reopened.

No one was injured.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.