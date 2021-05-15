OSHP block off Midlothian Blvd. for 3-car crash in Youngstown

According to OSHP, three cars were involved in the accident, causing one to flip

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol has a section of Midlothian Boulevard blocked while they clean up a rollover accident Saturday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m.

OSHP has Midlothian Blvd. blocked from Newport Square to Hillman Street.

According to OSHP, three cars were involved in the accident. One car ran a red light coming down from Hillman St., catching the rear end of the flipped car going on Midlothian Blvd.

The flipped car also caused damage to a stopped car when it flipped onto its front end.

Officials on scene say nobody is hurt or injured.